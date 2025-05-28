Belarus receives new batch of Russian-made Su-30 fighters

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that a new shipment of Su-30SM2 fighter aircraft has arrived at one of the country’s air force and air defense bases.

The delivery is part of ongoing military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation.

In a statement issued by the Ministry, officials said, “The aircraft were received in accordance with the plan for the development and modernization of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation.”

The aircraft were produced at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a facility under the United Aircraft Corporation, and represent an updated version of the original Su-30SM multirole fighter.

The Su-30SM2 variant differs from its predecessor primarily through the replacement of Western subsystems with Russian components. This adaptation is in line with Moscow’s broader push for import substitution in defense manufacturing amid ongoing international sanctions.

The Su-30SM2 is designed to perform a range of missions, including air superiority, ground attack operations. Belarus currently operates a small fleet of Su-30SM aircraft purchased from Russia in recent years.

The continued integration of Russian hardware into the Belarusian Armed Forces highlights Minsk’s deepening defense alignment with Moscow, especially following the deployment of joint air defense systems and tactical aircraft in prior years.