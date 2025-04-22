Belarus offers new counter-drone system to African markets

Belarus is advancing its defense exports with the promotion of the Sapsan mobile counter-drone system, designed to protect critical infrastructure against small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The system, developed domestically, integrates detection, electronic warfare, and kinetic engagement capabilities into a single mobile platform.

Minsk has offered the Sapsan system to two African nations, according to reports. If a contract is finalized, the first units could be delivered as early as November 2025.

The Sapsan complex is equipped with radar, electronic warfare systems, and a twin machine gun mount on the vehicle’s roof for kinetic engagement.

Belarus developers claim the system can detect small drones at ranges of at least 3,000 meters via radar and 1,800 meters using electro-optical systems. Direct fire engagement is possible at distances of no less than 400 meters.

In a statement, the developers noted that the Sapsan system conducts radar, radio-technical, and electro-optical reconnaissance, providing detection, identification, and tracking of UAVs. It is capable of electronic suppression of control links and onboard satellite navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou. The system can then engage threats with onboard weaponry if necessary.

The mobile system is mounted on an MZKT-500-200-010 all-terrain chassis, allowing it to operate across diverse environments. The open-architecture design supports the integration of multiple reconnaissance and strike modules, including radar, electro-optical systems, communication suites, and electronic warfare stations.

Belarus plans to showcase the Sapsan system at the upcoming 12th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment (MILEX-2025), scheduled to be held in Minsk.