type here...

Belarus offers new counter-drone system to African markets

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

Belarus is advancing its defense exports with the promotion of the Sapsan mobile counter-drone system, designed to protect critical infrastructure against small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The system, developed domestically, integrates detection, electronic warfare, and kinetic engagement capabilities into a single mobile platform.

Minsk has offered the Sapsan system to two African nations, according to reports. If a contract is finalized, the first units could be delivered as early as November 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Sapsan complex is equipped with radar, electronic warfare systems, and a twin machine gun mount on the vehicle’s roof for kinetic engagement.

Belarus developers claim the system can detect small drones at ranges of at least 3,000 meters via radar and 1,800 meters using electro-optical systems. Direct fire engagement is possible at distances of no less than 400 meters.

In a statement, the developers noted that the Sapsan system conducts radar, radio-technical, and electro-optical reconnaissance, providing detection, identification, and tracking of UAVs. It is capable of electronic suppression of control links and onboard satellite navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou. The system can then engage threats with onboard weaponry if necessary.

The mobile system is mounted on an MZKT-500-200-010 all-terrain chassis, allowing it to operate across diverse environments. The open-architecture design supports the integration of multiple reconnaissance and strike modules, including radar, electro-optical systems, communication suites, and electronic warfare stations.

Belarus plans to showcase the Sapsan system at the upcoming 12th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment (MILEX-2025), scheduled to be held in Minsk.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia fields captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia's 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade is now fielding a captured U.S.-supplied Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) in the Kursk region, according...

Taiwan Army rejects wheeled Leopard tank prototype

Army

Ukrainian drone intercepts Russian spy aircraft

Aviation

Russian authorities seize military gear bound for China

Army

UAE-built armored vehicles join Maldives forces

Army

Raytheon to begin production of drone interceptors in UAE

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.