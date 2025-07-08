Belarus launches production of new combat vehicle

The Belarus defense industry is moving forward with the production of its new Volat V2 armored personnel carrier, following a series of successful state trials.

According to the media, the initial production phase will deliver two vehicles, with plans to expand the batch to ten units. These will be transferred to the military for field testing, participation in joint exercises with Russia and China, and appearances at defense exhibitions and military parades next year. Officials hope these efforts will promote the Volat V2 internationally and secure potential export contracts.

The vehicles have successfully passed the full state testing cycle and are now approved for service with the Belarusian military. On May 7, the Ministry of Defense officially adopted the vehicle, marking its entry into service with the Belarusian Armed Forces.

The Volat V2 is already being marketed to clients in Africa and the Middle East. Kuwaiti and Emirati delegations have expressed interest in the platform, company representatives said earlier.

BTVT.info reports that the Volat V2 is a fully amphibious, all-wheel-drive combat vehicle with an 8×8 wheel configuration. Equipped with waterjet propulsion systems developed by MZKT, the APC is designed to transport troops over land and across water obstacles. It can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h (68 mph) on paved roads and 8 km/h (5 mph) in water.

Unlike the earlier mock-up, the current family of prototypes comes in two engine configurations: six-cylinder diesel engines delivering either 550 or 560 horsepower. Both variants feature a six-speed hydromechanical transmission developed in-house by MZKT.

The Volat V2’s mobility is further enhanced by a two-speed transfer case with a lockable inter-axle differential, and drive axles featuring lockable inter-wheel and inter-axle differentials. Independent single-lever hydropneumatic suspension ensures smooth handling over rough terrain.

The Volat V2 is fitted with a rear ramp for rapid troop deployment under combat conditions. The APC carries a crew of three and up to eight fully equipped soldiers.

The armament includes a remotely operated turret featuring a 30mm cannon, a machine gun, and Kornet anti-tank guided missiles. The fire control system provides independent targeting screens for the commander and gunner, doubling detection and engagement ranges compared to legacy platforms.

The 25-ton vehicle can climb steep inclines, ford rivers, and maneuver over rugged terrain thanks to its 500mm (19.6 inch) ground clearance. The Volat V2 has a maximum operational range of 900 kilometers (560 miles).

Although MZKT is primarily known for producing heavy military trucks and wheeled chassis for systems like the Iskander missile complex and S-400 Triumf air defense system, the company sees the Volat V2 as a step into a new segment of combat vehicles.

As Belarus positions the Volat V2 for foreign sales, the platform is expected to make its public debut at upcoming military expos and parades in 2026, as Minsk seeks to grow its share of the global armored vehicle market.