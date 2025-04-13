Beijing deepens military ties with Nigeria

In a move signaling a shift toward defense self-sufficiency, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defense, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, met with a delegation from China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) to expand strategic military cooperation.

The meeting, held on March 18 in Abuja, is part of an ongoing effort launched in 2024 to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic defense manufacturing base.

The NORINCO delegation, led by Mr. Tian Bei, Deputy General Manager for Africa and the Americas, met with Nigerian officials to explore deeper collaboration across key areas, including advanced technology transfer, workforce training, and increased local content in defense hardware production.

In a statement released by the Minister’s media aide, Ahmad Dan-wudil, Matawalle reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to revitalizing the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and transforming it into a center for indigenous arms manufacturing.

“Our objective is clear: Nigeria must achieve self-reliance in defense production,” said Dr. Matawalle. “We welcome trustworthy partners who will respect our sovereignty, deliver essential technologies, and help build sustainable local capabilities.”

The visit by NORINCO, one of China’s top state-owned defense contractors, is expected to deliver broad benefits, ranging from full-scale modernization of defense technologies to enhanced manufacturing infrastructure and training for Nigerian personnel.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which emphasizes national security, local industrial development, and reduced dependence on foreign military equipment.

NORINCO’s growing role in Nigeria’s defense landscape also reflects a broader strategy to diversify military partnerships beyond traditional Western suppliers. The Chinese company has supplied weapons, armored vehicles, and other systems to various countries across Africa.

Matawalle emphasized the Defense Ministry’s full backing for any “credible plans” that would help position Nigeria as a regional hub for defense manufacturing, saying the government stands ready to support efforts that align with its long-term goals.

The meeting underscores the accelerating shift in African defense diplomacy toward non-Western partners offering turnkey solutions in weapons development, infrastructure, and training, often with fewer restrictions and faster delivery timelines.

Increased cooperation between Nigeria and NORINCO may not only boost local defense output but also signal a broader realignment in the country’s defense procurement policy.