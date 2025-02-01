AMPV enters full-rate production following testing adjustments

The U.S. Army is pushing forward with the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) program after completing extensive testing and implementing design modifications to address identified vulnerabilities.

The AMPV, which replaces the aging M113A3 Family of Vehicles, is designed to enhance survivability, mobility, and mission effectiveness for Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCTs).

A Full-Up System-Level (FUSL) live fire test was completed in May 2022, followed by Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) in July 2022. The Director, Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) subsequently released an IOT&E and Live Fire Test & Evaluation (LFT&E) report in January 2023, confirming that the AMPV is operationally effective, suitable, and survivable against specific kinetic threats. However, the Army is still addressing system vulnerabilities, with further testing scheduled through 2025.

The AMPV is a tracked, armored combat vehicle that supports a wide range of battlefield roles, including:

General Purpose (GP) – Multi-role platform for troop and cargo transport.

Mission Command (MCmd) – Supports battlefield command operations.

Medical Treatment (MT) – Functions as a mobile medical facility.

Medical Evacuation (ME) – Dedicated for casualty evacuation.

Mortar Carrier (MC) – Provides heavy mortar fire support.

This new vehicle family provides enhanced protection, power, and digital integration compared to the legacy M113A3 platforms, ensuring ABCTs can operate in high-threat environments.

While the AMPV met key operational requirements, DOT&E identified several areas needing improvement during its 2023 assessment. The Army has since been implementing hardware and software updates, including:

Fixing engine control software issues.

Enhancing computer screen stability.

Upgrading hatch spring mechanisms for improved mortar deployment.

Sealing access points to prevent environmental degradation.

Additionally, cybersecurity vulnerabilities discovered in 2022 adversarial assessments have been addressed through software updates and regression testing, completed in August 2024 at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.

One of the most critical vulnerabilities identified during live fire testing was with the Automatic Fire Extinguishing System (AFES). The Army is now finalizing design changes to AFES and plans to conduct validation testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground in early FY2025.

The DOT&E report recommended further refinements, including:

Making the MCmd variant reconfigurable to support both digital and analog command operations. Developing a fire direction center-specific variant to enhance artillery fire coordination. Continuing improvements to vehicle survivability, particularly against emerging battlefield threats.

Although the Army has not yet committed to these recommendations, post-fielding assessments will continue to determine their feasibility.

Following the July 2023 full-rate production decision, BAE Systems, the program’s prime contractor, is scaling up production at its York, Pennsylvania facility. The Army is expected to field AMPVs across multiple ABCTs, gradually replacing the M113A3 series in key operational roles.

Additionally, in September 2024, the Army demonstrated the AMPV Modular Turreted Mortar System (MTMS) at the Maneuver Warfighter Conference, potentially paving the way for a future program of record focused on enhancing indirect fire capabilities.

The AMPV program represents a major step forward in modernizing the Army’s armored formations. However, validating design improvements, cybersecurity measures, and fire suppression upgrades remains a priority before full operational deployment.

With additional testing set to conclude in FY2025, the AMPV is on track to become a core battlefield platform, ensuring enhanced survivability and mission effectiveness for U.S. forces.