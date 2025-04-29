Washington hold-up delays Australian Abrams shipment to Ukraine

A fleet of retired Australian Army M1A1 Abrams tanks pledged to Ukraine remains grounded, with sources pointing to delayed U.S. export approvals as the primary cause.

The tanks, part of a $245 million military aid package announced by the Albanese government in 2024, have yet to leave Australian soil more than six months after the commitment. The delay stems from the requirement for formal U.S. authorization before any transfer of American-manufactured defense equipment to a third party.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the holdup has been compounded by a temporary freeze on military assistance to Ukraine ordered last month by President Donald Trump. While the tanks were part of a broader Australian pledge to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, the plan now appears stalled.

“We are starting to doubt if the Ukrainians actually want these vehicles — the tank roof is the weakest point of the Abrams and this is a drone war,” one unnamed defense official told ABC. The remark comes amid increasing criticism that the heavily armored M1A1 may not be suited for Ukraine’s evolving battlefield, where drone attacks are frequent and light, mobile units are in high demand.

Still, Ukrainian forces continue to seek any available armored platforms — including vintage museum-grade vehicles such as the British Ferret armored car — highlighting the severity of their equipment shortfall.

Further complicating the delivery is speculation surrounding potential peace negotiations. “It would be embarrassing to have the tanks on board ships in the middle of the ocean” if a ceasefire is announced, the source added, noting a shortage of ranked personnel to accompany the vehicles during transport.

In a statement to ABC, a Department of Defence spokesperson said: “Australia remains on target to meet the delivery of the M1A1 Abrams in 2025. The M1A1 export process remains ongoing. Defence continues to work with the Ukrainian government in line with agreed arrangements for the gifting, including on delivery and sustainment.”

Australia purchased 59 M1A1 tanks in 2007, none of which have seen combat. They are being phased out and replaced by the more modern M1A2 variant. To date, Australia has pledged over $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, including $1.3 billion in military assistance.