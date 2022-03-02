US Special Operations Command receives radio frequency countermeasures system

American avionics giant Northrop Grumman announced on Tuesday that it has delivered radio frequency countermeasures system for the U.S. Special Operations Command.

NG says the ALQ-251 radio frequency countermeasure (RFCM) system has been delivered to U.S. Special Operations Command as part of an AC-130J aircraft upgrade.

As noted by the company, the operators of these large aircraft will benefit from the ability to maneuver safely in highly contested spectrum environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ALQ-251 will provide superior situational awareness and protection against electronic warfare systems and radar-guided weapons in contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum environments.

The Sierra Nevada Corporation is the integrator for the AC-130J and MC-130J RFCM program.