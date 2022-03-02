Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...

US Special Operations Command receives radio frequency countermeasures system

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Sara L Vidoni

American avionics giant Northrop Grumman announced on Tuesday that it has delivered radio frequency countermeasures system for the U.S. Special Operations Command.

NG says the ALQ-251 radio frequency countermeasure (RFCM) system has been delivered to U.S. Special Operations Command as part of an AC-130J aircraft upgrade.

As noted by the company, the operators of these large aircraft will benefit from the ability to maneuver safely in highly contested spectrum environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ALQ-251 will provide superior situational awareness and protection against electronic warfare systems and radar-guided weapons in contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum environments.

The Sierra Nevada Corporation is the integrator for the AC-130J and MC-130J RFCM program.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine