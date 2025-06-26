US Navy’s giant hospital ship arrives in Panama

The U.S. Navy’s hospital ship USNS Comfort arrived in Colón, Panama, on June 25 as part of the Continuing Promise 2025 mission, bringing medical personnel, humanitarian aid, and engineering support to one of Washington’s closest regional partners.

According to the U.S. Navy, the visit underscores the ongoing commitment between the United States and Panama to deepen bilateral cooperation through medical outreach, disaster preparedness, and cultural engagement.

“The bond between our nations is built on mutual respect and shared values,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 40 and mission commander of CP25. “Through medical assistance, training, and cultural exchanges, we’re honored to stand alongside the people of Panama and deepen the friendship that connects our countries.”

Comfort, a Mercy-class hospital ship operated by Military Sealift Command, will remain in Panama to deliver free health services alongside Panamanian health professionals. The deployment includes general and pediatric surgery, dental care, dermatology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and more. Medical teams will also provide laboratory diagnostics and radiology services in coordination with Panama’s Ministry of Health.

In addition to medical care, the U.S. Army’s 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support team will deliver spaying, neutering, and vaccinations for small animals. U.S. Navy Seabees will carry out construction renovations at Escuela Estados Unidos de America.

“Continuing Promise 2025 is a humanitarian mission that embodies our spirit of collaboration,” said U.S. Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera. “The arrival of the USNS Comfort represents a hand of friendship that is here to assist Panama and work together to provide health care to those in need.”

Cmdr. Robert S. Spivey, the ship’s chaplain, emphasized the human side of the mission. “When we build bonds with the local community, it shows the crew how impactful our mission is, and it shows the Panamanians how much we care about them.”

The crew of Comfort will also take part in community events such as beach clean-ups, concerts, and friendly soccer matches aimed at building relationships beyond the hospital setting.

The mission is part of a broader U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet initiative aimed at promoting regional cooperation, maritime security, and public health resilience across the Caribbean and Latin America.

U.S. 4th Fleet said in a statement that Continuing Promise helps enhance interoperability with partner nations while promoting “peace, stability, and prosperity” across the region.