US Navy awards contract to Lockheed Martin for heavyweight torpedoes

Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded $16,8 million cost-plus-incentive-fee contract in support of the Mark 48 heavyweight torpedo efforts.

In a Feb. 24 contract announcement, the Navy said that this contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the contract’s cumulative value to $91,922,540.

Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Mark 48 (Mk 48) is an American heavyweight submarine-launched torpedo. It is the U.S. Navy’s most capable and potent anti-surface and anti-submarine weapon in use aboard U.S. Navy and allied submarines today and has been designed to be exceedingly lethal and effective against threats operating in deep and shallow waters.

The latest version of the MK 48 is the MOD 7, which is optimized for both traditional and emerging missions. The MK 48 MOD 7 torpedo is the result of a Joint Development Program with the Royal Australian Navy and reached IOC in 2006. The MK 48 MOD 7 hardware upgrade has enabled further software improvements to the MK 48 that provide increased capability in the most challenging scenarios.