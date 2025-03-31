US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

A rare U.S.-built tactical vehicle, the Flyer 72-LD, has been spotted in use by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, according to footage released by the Ukrainian military.

The vehicle appeared in a video published by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine featuring a message from the commander of the 6th Separate Ranger Regiment. The brief clip captured the Flyer 72-LD in the background, marking one of the first confirmed sightings of this specific platform in Ukrainian service.

The Flyer 72 Light Duty, manufactured in the United States, is a modular, off-road military vehicle designed for high mobility across rough terrain. It is the light-duty version of the Flyer 72 and is currently operated by the U.S. Army as part of its Ground Mobility Vehicle program.

According to manufacturer specifications, the F72-LD supports a crew of up to nine and has a payload capacity of 5,000 pounds. The platform is designed for rapid deployment and is capable of being transported internally by a CH-47 Chinook or externally by UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Its flexible architecture allows for the integration of mission-specific systems, including weapons mounts, HVAC systems, enclosures, and cold weather packages.

While Ukraine has received various types of Western military vehicles throughout the war, the appearance of the F72-LD stands out due to its relatively limited distribution outside of U.S. special operations units. The company describes the Flyer as a “mission-proven” platform that supports both high-speed operations and sustained off-road performance under combat conditions.

The U.S. government has previously approved the transfer of specialized equipment to Ukrainian forces, including platforms suited for irregular warfare and reconnaissance. However, the presence of the Flyer 72-LD had not been previously acknowledged in official deliveries.