type here...

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

A rare U.S.-built tactical vehicle, the Flyer 72-LD, has been spotted in use by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, according to footage released by the Ukrainian military.

The vehicle appeared in a video published by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine featuring a message from the commander of the 6th Separate Ranger Regiment. The brief clip captured the Flyer 72-LD in the background, marking one of the first confirmed sightings of this specific platform in Ukrainian service.

The Flyer 72 Light Duty, manufactured in the United States, is a modular, off-road military vehicle designed for high mobility across rough terrain. It is the light-duty version of the Flyer 72 and is currently operated by the U.S. Army as part of its Ground Mobility Vehicle program.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to manufacturer specifications, the F72-LD supports a crew of up to nine and has a payload capacity of 5,000 pounds. The platform is designed for rapid deployment and is capable of being transported internally by a CH-47 Chinook or externally by UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Its flexible architecture allows for the integration of mission-specific systems, including weapons mounts, HVAC systems, enclosures, and cold weather packages.

While Ukraine has received various types of Western military vehicles throughout the war, the appearance of the F72-LD stands out due to its relatively limited distribution outside of U.S. special operations units. The company describes the Flyer as a “mission-proven” platform that supports both high-speed operations and sustained off-road performance under combat conditions.

The U.S. government has previously approved the transfer of specialized equipment to Ukrainian forces, including platforms suited for irregular warfare and reconnaissance. However, the presence of the Flyer 72-LD had not been previously acknowledged in official deliveries.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese bomber spotted carrying KD-21 ballistic missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
New imagery from a Chinese military exercise has revealed what appears to be the first confirmed sighting of a KD-21 air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM)...

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Boeing tapped to continue work on new US Army air defense system

Army

Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.