US bombers return to Japan in historic deployment

The U.S. Air Force has deployed B-1B Lancer bombers to Misawa Air Base in Japan for the first time as part of a long-range bomber task force mission.

According to the Air Force, the bombers arrived on April 15 from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. This represents the first time the United States has stationed its strategic bombers in Japan for a rotational deployment, shifting a decades-long operational model that had previously relied on Guam, Australia, and Diego Garcia for such missions in the region.

While B-1 bombers and other aircraft have landed in Japan before — including a B-52 emergency landing at Yokota Air Base in April 2024 and a hot-pit refueling by a B-1 at Misawa in February 2025 — this is the first time the Lancer bombers will operate on a sustained basis from Japanese territory.

“BTF 25-2 showcases the U.S. commitment to deterring threats and maintaining regional stability,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Travelstead, director of operations for the deployed squadron. “These missions in the Indo-Pacific ensure our B-1 crews are highly trained and ready to respond anytime, anywhere, to defend U.S. interests and support our allies, securing a stable Indo-Pacific—where all nations operate freely under a rules-based order while promoting global peace and prosperity.”

The decision to base the bombers at Misawa comes amid increasing regional tension and is part of the Pentagon’s evolving strategy to diversify its forward basing options.

Analysts see this as a deliberate move to reduce reliance on a small number of fixed sites, such as Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, which are increasingly vulnerable to long-range precision strike threats.

The deployment is also notable for its historical precedent. The last time the U.S. Air Force stationed bombers in Japan for extended periods was during the Vietnam War, when B-52 Stratofortresses operated from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa throughout the 1960s.

The B-1B Lancer, a long-range, supersonic heavy bomber, does not carry nuclear weapons but can deliver a broad range of conventional munitions. Its ability to fly intercontinental missions with aerial refueling makes it a key asset in long-range strike operations.