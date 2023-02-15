US Army evaluates AI-enabled targeting system for Abrams

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center has announced that it tested prototypes of a new targeting system during Project Convergence 22 force-on-force experimentation which took place in California.

The C5ISR Center press release said that during the exercise, Soldiers tested the Advanced Targeting and Lethality Aided System (ATLAS) which demonstrated a wide range of aided target acquisition, tracking and reporting capabilities while operating in a realistic combat environment.

The ATLAS is a joint project between the Armaments Center and the Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center. The project provides state-of-the-art technologies that will enable an automated turret with soldier-in-the-loop control.

AI-enabled targeting system uses cutting-edge sensing technologies and machine-learning algorithms to automate manual tasks during passive target acquisition, allowing crews to engage three targets in the time it would normally take for them to engage one.

It is worth noting that for the first time published footage showing the prototype of the AI-enabled targeting system used on the Abrams main battle tank.

The Abrams tank was equipped with a sensor turret of ATLAS targeting system and