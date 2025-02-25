US Army awards multi-year deal for HTPB supply

The U.S. Army has awarded an $8,572,608 firm-fixed-price contract to Ezekiel Bahar of West Hills, California, for the supply of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) liquid.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, was awarded through a competitive bidding process conducted online, with four bids received.

HTPB is a crucial component in the production of solid rocket propellants, adhesives, and polymer materials, commonly used in defense and aerospace applications. The awarded contract ensures a steady supply of this material for military and industrial use.

The specific work locations and funding details will be determined with each order under the agreement. The contract is set for completion by February 25, 2028. The procurement is managed by the Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.

Rock Island Arsenal, located on the Mississippi River between Illinois and Iowa, is one of the most important military logistics and manufacturing centers in the United States. Established in the 19th century, it serves as a key hub for military procurement, weapons development, and logistical coordination for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Arsenal is home to the Army Contracting Command, which oversees numerous defense contracts, ensuring the continuous supply of essential materials and equipment to sustain national security operations.

The contract underscores the Army’s continued investment in securing essential chemical materials for defense applications.