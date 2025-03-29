US Army awards $450M contract for climate control systems

The U.S. Army has awarded HDT Expeditionary Systems Inc. a contract worth up to $450 million to supply improved environmental control units (IECUs) designed to maintain optimal climate conditions in field operations, according to a Department of Defense contract announcement released this week.

The 10-year hybrid contract—structured as cost-no-fee and fixed-price with economic price adjustment—was awarded through a competitive solicitation that drew five bids. The contract runs through March 27, 2035. The Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is overseeing the procurement under contract number W911QY-25-D-A002.

According to the Army, the IECU program will provide modernized systems capable of regulating temperature and humidity in deployed environments, enhancing operational endurance and reducing the logistics burden on forward units.

The award does not specify unit quantities or delivery timelines; those details will be determined under subsequent task orders issued throughout the duration of the contract.

HDT, based in Solon, Ohio, specializes in expeditionary support equipment for military forces, including shelters, generators, and climate control systems. In prior efforts, HDT has delivered legacy environmental control units that are still in use across multiple branches of the U.S. military.

While neither HDT nor the Army issued an official statement following the award, the program’s long-term duration and scale suggest its integration into future force deployment strategies across multiple theaters, particularly in extreme weather conditions where environmental control is a mission-critical factor.