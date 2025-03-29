type here...

US Army awards $450M contract for climate control systems

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Courtesy Photo

The U.S. Army has awarded HDT Expeditionary Systems Inc. a contract worth up to $450 million to supply improved environmental control units (IECUs) designed to maintain optimal climate conditions in field operations, according to a Department of Defense contract announcement released this week.

The 10-year hybrid contract—structured as cost-no-fee and fixed-price with economic price adjustment—was awarded through a competitive solicitation that drew five bids. The contract runs through March 27, 2035. The Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is overseeing the procurement under contract number W911QY-25-D-A002.

According to the Army, the IECU program will provide modernized systems capable of regulating temperature and humidity in deployed environments, enhancing operational endurance and reducing the logistics burden on forward units.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The award does not specify unit quantities or delivery timelines; those details will be determined under subsequent task orders issued throughout the duration of the contract.

HDT, based in Solon, Ohio, specializes in expeditionary support equipment for military forces, including shelters, generators, and climate control systems. In prior efforts, HDT has delivered legacy environmental control units that are still in use across multiple branches of the U.S. military.

While neither HDT nor the Army issued an official statement following the award, the program’s long-term duration and scale suggest its integration into future force deployment strategies across multiple theaters, particularly in extreme weather conditions where environmental control is a mission-critical factor.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese bomber spotted carrying KD-21 ballistic missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
New imagery from a Chinese military exercise has revealed what appears to be the first confirmed sighting of a KD-21 air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM)...

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Boeing tapped to continue work on new US Army air defense system

Army

Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.