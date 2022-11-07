Ukrspecsystems develops Shark reconnaissance drone

Ukraine-based company Ukrspecsystems has officially unveiled a new Shark reconnaissance unmanned aircraft system which was developed after Russian President Vladimir Putin began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the time of war in Ukraine, the Ukrspecsystems has developed a new unmanned aircraft system whose primary mission will be surveillance and intelligence gathering using an electro-optical and infrared camera.

The new drone is launched using a collapsible catapult and recovered using a parachute landing system.

The unmanned aircraft’s modular design is provided with several interchangeable payloads allowing for greater mission flexibility.

It carries a day-light camera, a thermal imaging camera, a video camera and a radio transmitter in a gyro-stabilized camera pod that is fitted under the nose of the fuselage. The cameras provide real-time intelligence, 3D maps, surveillance, and aerial reconnaissance of ground-based targets.