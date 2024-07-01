Ukrainian forces destroy Russian column near Vuhledar

Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed an entire column of Russian equipment near Vuhledar, including at least 14 motorcycles.

The image, shared on X by defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko, vividly depicts the extensive damage to Russian combat vehicles near Vuhledar.

“Russian forces have been beating their heads against the wall of Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized for more than 2 years (!!!) Again and again, the outskirts of that small town (or of what once used to be a town) end up being a giant graveyard of Russian columns. Unbelievable fields of death for nothing,” Ponomarenko wrote.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The town of Vuhledar, meaning “gift of coal,” has emerged as a critical hotspot in the battle for the Donetsk province, a strategic location for both Ukrainian and Russian forces. Its elevated terrain offers a tactical advantage, making its capture crucial for disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and providing a potential launching pad for future counter-offensives.

Vuhledar. Russian forces have been beating their heads against the wall of Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized for more than 2 years (!!!) Again and again, the outskirts of that small town (or of what once used to be a town) end up being a giant graveyard of Russian columns.… pic.twitter.com/jKtnMEBOqZ — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 1, 2024

For Russia, securing Vuhledar would be a significant step toward achieving its broader objective of controlling the Donbas region. The town’s proximity to the administrative border of the Donetsk province adds symbolic weight to its capture, aligning with Russia’s larger aim of asserting dominance over the entire region.