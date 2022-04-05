Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Ukrainian anti-tank missile shoots down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

By Dylan Malyasov
A Russian Air Force Kamov Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter has been shot down by Ukrainian forces using an advanced Stugna-P anti-tank missile weapon system.

Footage shows a Russian Ka-52 helicopter being shot out of the sky by Soldiers from 95th Air Assault Brigade, by the anti-tank guided missile.

The Stugna-P is an anti-tank missile system designed and manufactured in Ukraine.The laser-guided system has a long-range and ample penetration capability.

This is the first known case of the hit of a Russian modern Ka-52 helicopter by an anti-tank missile system.

The Stugna-P, also known as the Skif, which is the export version, is produced by Kyiv-based Luch Design Bureau.

The anti-tank missile weapon system has a range of 5800 meters and can penetrate armor up to 1100 millimeters thickness.

 

