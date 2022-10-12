Ukraine says it shoots down four Russian attack helicopters

Ukrainian Air Force said on Wednesday that its unit had shot down four Russian attack helicopters in the south of Ukraine.

“Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force have shot down at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52) from 8:40 to 8:58 on October 12, in the south of Ukraine, which were providing fire support to the ground occupation forces in the southern direction,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a release on Wednesday.

The Air Force said in a release that one helicopter crashed on the territory liberated from the Russians, the rest behind the front line.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces have lost at least 22 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and at least 8 Mi-24/35 Hind armed assault helicopters, since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Soldiers shows spectacular advances against the Russian invasion over the past few days. Ukrainian forces have retaken several localities in the southern regions, which also are among the four illegally annexed by Moscow.