Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

Ukraine confirms delivery armored vehicles from UK

NewsArmyMaritime SecurityPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Natalia Zadvernyak

The Ukrainian Navy has given more details concerning recent deliveries of armored vehicles donated by the British government to support Ukraine’s defenders in the war against Russia.

The Navy confirmed on its Facebook account that Ukrainian Marines have taken delivery of the first batch of Mastiff heavily armoured patrol vehicles.

Ukrainian Marines already training on how to use new protected mobility vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to some reports, like one from The Sun, Britain has agreed to send at least 120 armoured vehicles, 80 of which are the Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound protected mobility vehicles, which the British army says are designed to be used in “combat, combat support and combat service roles” driving troops behind and up to the frontlines.

The other 40 vehicles are for combat reconnaissance, including the Spartan, which can carry four soldiers plus a crew of three, Samaritan ambulances, Sultan armoured command vehicles, and Samson armoured recovery vehicles.

Photo by Natalia Zadvernyak
Photo by Natalia Zadvernyak
Photo by Natalia Zadvernyak
Photo by Natalia Zadvernyak

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine