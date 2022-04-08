UK confirms plans to supply Ukraine with heavily armoured patrol vehicles

Britain is planning to supply Ukraine with Mastiff heavily armoured patrol vehicles to help it defend from Russian invasion, defense minister Ben Wallace said.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told reporters on Friday that Britain will be supplying Mastiff vehicles to Ukraine.

“We will be sending armoured vehicles, protective armoured vehicles, such as Mastiffs to make sure that Ukraine has that support,” Ben Wallace said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Mastiff is a heavily armoured, 6 x six-wheel-drive patrol vehicle which carries eight troops, plus two crew. It is currently on its third variation.

It is suitable for road patrols and convoys and is the newest in a range of protected patrol vehicles being used for operations.

Mastiff has a maximum speed of 90kph, is armed with the latest weapon systems, including a 7.62mm general purpose machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher.