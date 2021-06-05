U.S. Air Force shares fascinating video of HH-60G during Gun Smoke 2021

The U.S. Air Force shared on its official Facebook account fascinating video footage that shows an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during Gun Smoke 2021 competition.

The post, which includes a video of an Air Force helicopter, says an HH-60G Pave Hawk demonstrated aircraft accuracy in gunnery during Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

According to service, the competition incorporated multiple units and career fields, allowing U.S. Air Force Weapons School instructors the chance to demonstrate tactical procedures.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Pave Hawk is the U.S. Air Force’s primary combat search and rescue helicopter used by Air Force special tactics teams and pararescuemen.

The HH-60G is a highly modified version of the Army Black Hawk helicopter which features an upgraded communications and navigation suite that includes integrated inertial navigation/global positioning/Doppler navigation systems, satellite communications, secure voice, and Have Quick communications.

Pave Hawks have a long history of use in contingencies, starting in Operation Just Cause. During Operation Desert Storm they provided combat search and rescue coverage for coalition forces in western Iraq, coastal Kuwait, the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia. They also provided emergency evacuation coverage for U.S. Navy SEAL teams penetrating the Kuwaiti coast before the invasion.

During Operation Allied Force, Pave Hawks provided continuous combat search and rescue coverage for NATO air forces, and successfully recovered two Air Force pilots who were isolated behind enemy lines.