U.S. Air Force conducts first live-fire test of IRST-cued AIM-120 missile

The U.S. Air Force announced on Tuesday that the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted the first-ever live-fire of an Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile from an F-15C Eagle using an Infrared Search-and-Track system, successfully shooting a QF-16 aerial target, Aug. 5, 2021.

According to a recent service news release, the F-15C fighter was equipped with Lockheed Martin’s Legion Pod IRST Block 1.5 system. The IRST passive target tracking capability was combined with the APG-63v3 RADAR to datalink the target location to the AIM-120, explained Maj. Brian Davis, 85th TES Chief of Air-to-Air Weapons and Tactics. During the test, the sensors in multiple spectrums collaborated for the missile to successfully intercept the target and closed kill chains.

“This successful live missile test is significant because an F-15 equipped with an IRST-cued AIM-120 allows us to achieve detection, tracking, targeting, weapons employment, and verification of an intercept without being dependent upon RADAR energy,” said Davis. “It’s also not susceptible to radio frequency jamming or a target’s low observable design.”

The test also coincided with the fielding evaluation of the Legion Pod Block 1.5 IRST, where members of both the 85th TES and Operational Flight Program Combined Test Force collaborated to test the datalink characterization to further develop follow-on tactics.

“This proves the capabilities of the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force to lethally target an aircraft outside of the traditional radar electromagnetic spectrum,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Lindaman. “Pairing that with the ability to also adopt the Legion Pod on any platform sets a precedent for what’s to come.”

Nearly a year ago today, the U.S. Air Force hit two other IRST milestones: the first missile shot of an AIM-9X using the Legion Pod on an F-15C and the first flight of a Legion Pod-equipped F-16.

The 53rd Wing provides tactical advantage to the warfighter at the speed of relevance. By testing new, operational capabilities, developing tactics, and evaluating fielded capabilities, the 53rd Wing is bringing the future faster while answering the warfighter’s demands for integrated, multi-domain capabilities.