Turkey to arm its combat drones with new cruise missiles

Turkish drone-maker Baykar has developed a light cruise missile to increase the strike capability of its combat drones.

The new cruise missile, called Kemankeş, was unveiled during Turkey’s TEKNOFEST 2023 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport for the first time.

As noted by the company, the Kemankeş missile, with a flight range of several hundred kilometers, can be launched from the three types of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles: TB2, TB3 and Akinci.

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar’s chief executive, said that the new missile will have 200 km+ operational range, 30 kg weight and be able to reach speeds of up to Mach 0.7.

“From the jet engine to the stabilized camera system, from the artificial intelligence software to the system design, it is completely national and original,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar #Kemankeş mini akıllı seyir füzesi ilk kez #Teknofest2023‘te sergileniyor. Jet motorundan, stabilize kamera sistemine, yapay zeka yazılımlarından sistem tasarımına tümüyle milli ve özgün. 🔹200 km+ operasyonel menzili

🔹0.7 Mach dalış sürati

🔹30 kg ağırlık.… pic.twitter.com/ndduQ64z7q — Haluk Bayraktar (@haluk) April 27, 2023

Baykar’ combat drones mark the crown jewels of Turkey’s drone warfare arsenal with thousands of combat flight hours from North Africa to Ukraine. With the new capabilities, drones will have longer-range systems to target essential enemy targets, such as air defense systems or command posts, without entering the danger zone.