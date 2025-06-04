Thailand selects Gripen E/F fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force has confirmed its selection of the Saab Gripen E/F as its next-generation multi-role fighter, moving forward in a planned modernization of its air combat capabilities.

According to Saab, no contract has yet been signed, but the decision sets the framework for upcoming negotiations between Thailand, Saab, and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

In a statement, Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, said: “We welcome the Royal Thai Air Force’s selection of Gripen E/F as its future fighter and look forward to the next steps in this procurement process. Gripen E/F is the best solution to provide Thailand with independent airpower for the future which will contribute significantly to the nation’s safety and security.”

The deal, once finalized, is expected to include more than the aircraft themselves. Saab’s proposal includes a long-term offset package that, the company says, aims to strengthen Thailand’s national security and strategic autonomy. The offset arrangement is intended to support job creation and investment across multiple sectors of Thai industry. Specific terms of the package have not yet been disclosed.

Thailand currently operates the Gripen C/D, acquired in 2011. The selection of the more advanced E/F variant suggests the Royal Thai Air Force is seeking extended capabilities, including upgraded sensors, avionics, and weapons integration tailored for future air defense requirements in Southeast Asia.

According to Saab, the Gripen E/F is engineered for survivability and operational flexibility, offering advanced situational awareness and electronic warfare capabilities designed to address evolving threats in contested airspace.

The decision places Thailand among the few nations moving toward the Gripen E/F variant, which is also in service with Brazil and Sweden.