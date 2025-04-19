Taiwan Army rejects wheeled Leopard tank prototype

Taiwan’s ambitious “Clouded Leopard Project” for developing a new wheeled armored vehicle has come to a halt after the Army rejected the third prototype citing inadequate firepower.

The Armaments Bureau confirmed that the Army would not accept the 105mm gun-equipped vehicle unless its main armament is upgraded to a 120mm caliber cannon, effectively ending the project in its current form.

According to a report published by Liberty Times, the Army determined that the 105mm gun on the prototype does not meet its operational requirements despite the vehicle’s high mobility and rapid deployment potential.

The decision came after an extended development cycle beginning in 2019, which produced two prototypes (D1 and D2), with a third (D3) under construction. The Armaments Bureau had hoped the D3 version—featuring a reduced vehicle height and improved ergonomics—would address earlier concerns.

In a statement, the Army emphasized, “If the Leopard’s cannon is not upgraded to 120mm, we cannot accept this vehicle for deployment.” The 105mm version, despite modifications, was assessed to fall short in terms of battlefield lethality, particularly when compared to the incoming U.S.-made M1A2T tanks and the upgraded M60A3s currently undergoing fire control and powertrain enhancements.

The Armaments Bureau reportedly invested over NT$778 million (approximately $24 million) into the Leopard Project.

While D3 development was being funded jointly by the Bureau and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the latter’s board never formally approved the cooperation. The initiative only moved forward following pressure from then-Vice Minister of Armaments Hsu Yen-pu. Hsu’s retirement in January 2025 coincided with the arrival of the Army’s first M1A2Ts, which reportedly influenced the Army’s reassessment of the wheeled Leopard.

Officials within the Armaments Bureau have voiced frustration, saying the prototype was built to Army specifications, including internal dimensions designed to allow soldiers of average height to move and reload efficiently. The Bureau had already reduced the vehicle height by 30cm in the D3 version and made adjustments to maintain operational space. Internally, the rejection is seen as a case of shifting requirements and a lack of accountability.

The decision echoes past concerns raised in a 2021 National Audit Office report, which noted the Army’s preference for 120mm guns and criticized the Defense Ministry for greenlighting the Leopard Project without fully validating its long-term combat utility.

With no order expected, the D1 and D2 prototypes will likely remain test platforms.