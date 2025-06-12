South Korean KF-16 crash in USA caused by human error

A South Korean KF-16 fighter jet accident during a multinational air exercise in Alaska earlier this week was caused by pilot error, according to a preliminary investigation by the South Korean Air Force.

The incident occurred during Red Flag-Alaska, a U.S.-led joint air combat training exercise hosted at Eielson Air Force Base.

The twin-seat KF-16 experienced an emergency during takeoff, prompting both pilots to eject. The jet caught fire after skidding into grass near the end of the taxiway but did not explode. Both pilots escaped without major injuries.

According to the South Korean Air Force, the mishap stemmed from confusion during taxi and takeoff procedures.

“Three KF-16s wrongly entered the taxiway instead of the runway,” an Air Force official said. “The U.S. Air Force air traffic control tower instructed the second aircraft to cancel takeoff upon seeing the first aircraft taking off from the taxiway, but the distance was insufficient … prompting an emergency ejection.”

The accident did not appear to involve mechanical failure. As noted by the Air Force, operations involving the KF-16 aircraft are set to resume Friday.

“The Air Force has decided to continue to participate in the Red Flag exercise,” the official said, adding an apology for the incident and a pledge to develop effective measures to prevent similar occurrences.

The South Korean Air Force has temporarily grounded all KF-16s involved and dispatched a 20-member team to Alaska to carry out an on-site investigation and perform emergency maintenance. The final report will be developed in close coordination with the U.S. side.

South Korea deployed 11 aircraft and around 100 personnel to participate in Red Flag-Alaska, including six KF-16 fighters and one KC-330 transport aircraft. The annual training runs through June 27.

The Red Flag exercise, launched in 1975, is one of the U.S. Air Force’s premier joint combat training operations. It simulates high-threat environments to provide participating forces with realistic scenarios that mirror full-scale air conflict.