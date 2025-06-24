Skunk Works joins Electra to develop hybrid EL9 plane

Lockheed Martin’s legendary Skunk Works division has signed a memorandum of understanding with Electra to advance the development of the EL9, a hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (Ultra-STOL) aircraft designed for both commercial and military use.

In a joint announcement, the companies said they will collaborate on several aspects of the EL9’s development, including digital engineering, manufacturing processes, supply chain strategy, sustainment planning, and global business development. The partnership will also evaluate opportunities for integrating the aircraft into U.S. Department of Defense programs and potential international applications.

The Skunk Works division—known for pioneering aircraft such as the U-2, SR-71 Blackbird, F-117 Nighthawk, and F-22 Raptor—brings decades of expertise in cutting-edge aerospace design and military program execution. Lockheed Martin says the collaboration reflects its continued interest in emerging aviation platforms that can operate in complex, decentralized environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Electra has driven significant innovation in the hybrid-electric space, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to accelerate their development,” said OJ Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.

The EL9 aircraft is designed to take off and land in just 150 feet, including on unimproved terrain, while operating with low acoustic and thermal signatures. The platform combines fixed-wing range and speed with vertical accessibility, offering new mission possibilities in austere environments.

The aircraft can carry up to 1,000 pounds over a range of 1,000 miles, with potential uses spanning last-mile logistics, forward-deployed power generation, and rapid emergency response.

Electra CEO Marc Allen said in a statement, “Lockheed Martin’s breadth of manufacturing, supply chain and military customer expertise is the perfect complement to Electra’s EL9 commercialization strategy. This relationship will accelerate our speed to market to bring the EL9’s transformative capabilities to our military customers.”

The agreement builds on a relationship that began in 2022 when Lockheed Martin Ventures joined Electra’s Series A investment round through a strategic cooperation agreement. This latest step formalizes a broader technical and business partnership and reinforces Lockheed Martin’s interest in hybrid-electric technologies for defense operations.

Both companies are expected to explore how the EL9 could be integrated into future operational concepts, especially those requiring mobility in denied or infrastructure-limited environments. The aircraft’s low operating cost and runway independence could provide an alternative to helicopters and conventional fixed-wing assets in missions where flexibility and rapid deployment are priorities.

Lockheed Martin has not disclosed whether the EL9 will be tested or fielded under any current military programs. However, the Skunk Works’ involvement signals a growing focus on agile, low-footprint aviation platforms with dual-use potential.