Shield debuts Predator B6 armored vehicle

Shield Armored Vehicles has introduced its newest armored personnel carrier, the Predator B6.

The announcement was made as the company rolled out the first vehicle of what it says will be a trio of new APC models planned for delivery in 2025.

In a statement, Abd Elmajeed Nasser, Head of Finance and Sales at Shield Armored Vehicles, said: “Proud to share the launch of our latest achievement at Shield Armored Vehicles — the Predator B6 APC. This marks the first release in our 2025 plan to deliver three distinct armored personnel carrier solutions, each built on different chassis platforms to serve diverse operational needs and protection levels.”

The Predator B6 features B6-certified ballistic protection and a high-mobility platform designed for deployment across difficult terrain.

According to the company, the vehicle’s modular layout is intended to provide flexibility for a wide range of operational profiles, from military convoy escort to urban security response.

Shield says the B6 is tailored to meet evolving requirements in the defense and security sector. The vehicle is built to withstand small arms fire and offers mission-specific configurations including seating arrangements, weapons integration, and communications suites.

While not yet confirmed for service with a specific armed force, the Predator B6 is positioned to attract interest from military and internal security organizations across the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Eastern Europe — markets where demand for cost-effective, off-road capable armored platforms remains strong.