Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...

Saab shipped second aft airframe section of T-7A Red Hawk trainer

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
T-7A aft section production at Saab s Linköping site in Sweden

Swedish defense company Saab announced that it has shipped its second aft airframe section, which is for use in the T-7A Red Hawk flight test program.

According to a company news release, the production and shipment of this aft airframe section is the latest milestone in Saab’s contribution to the design and development of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer for the United States Air Force. The shipment on 24 July 2021 was from Saab’s Linköping site in Sweden to Boeing in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. On completion of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) production phase, Saab’s brand new facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA will undertake Saab’s production of the aft airframe sections for the T-7A program.

“T-7A demonstrates Saab’s approach to international growth and underpins our position as a world-class aircraft company and unique business partner. Together with Boeing, we are achieving our ambitious vision: to redefine what a trainer jet is, and to do so through digital engineering. This represents yet another milestone in delivering on our commitments,” said Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Aeronautics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Boeing will splice together Saab’s aft section with the front section, wings, fins and tail assembly to become a complete test aircraft for use in the EMD’s flight test program. The aft section with installed subsystems – hydraulics, fuel and secondary power system – forms the center structure of the aircraft from behind the cockpit to the end of the aircraft.

In April 2021, Saab delivered its first T-7A Red Hawk aft airframe section for assembly as a ground-based structural testing aircraft. Upon arrival at Boeing in St. Louis, Saab’s aft section was joined perfectly with the front fuselage in less than 30 minutes. That achievement is a testament to the use of digital design and engineering, which delivers accuracy, efficiency and improved quality throughout the design and delivery of T-7A Red Hawk.

T-7A Red Hawk is an all-new, advanced pilot training system designed for the U.S. Air Force to train the next generation of combat pilots for decades to come. The aircraft has benefited from Saab and Boeing’s “breaking the norm” approach to military aircraft design, engineering and production, which saw the preceding T-X aircraft go from concept to first flight in just 36 months.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine