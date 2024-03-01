Russia unveils production line for Zoopark-1M radar system

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s recent visit to the Tula Scientific Research Institute “Strela” (NPO Strela) unveiled the production line for the Zoopark-1M mobile counter-battery radar system.

Inside the facility spotted at least 8 Zoopark-1M systems in various stages of readiness.

The Zoopark-1M radar system is designed to detect and pinpoint enemy artillery and rocket launcher positions, providing intelligence for military operations. Leveraging modern technology, it offers real-time tracking of hostile fire, empowering friendly forces to respond swiftly and accurately.

Contrary to its nomenclature, the “Zoopark-1M” is not an incremental upgrade but represents a significant leap forward in radar technology, embodying a novel design optimized for contemporary battlefield requirements.

Russian media reports tout the Zoopark-1M’s impressive capabilities, including its ability to detect various artillery projectiles and tactical missiles at significant distances, enabling preemptive defensive measures. With a rapid deployment time of five minutes and extended operational endurance exceeding eight hours, the 1L260 system ensures persistent surveillance and tracking of up to 12 targets simultaneously.

Following losses incurred during its invasion of Ukraine, where at least 12 Zoopark-1M systems were reportedly destroyed or captured, Russia is prioritizing the replenishment of its counter-battery capabilities. Notably, Ukrainian forces have reportedly captured at least two such systems.