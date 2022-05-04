Civilians found destroyed Russian artillery-locating radar

Civilians have found a destroyed Russian counter-artillery detection radar near the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Footage from the Promyslovyy Portal shows a burned-out Russian 1L260 Zoopark-1M counter-artillery detection radar system which was found on a field road near Chernihiv.

The 1L260 Zoopark-1M is Russian mobile artillery locating radar system designed to detect artillery rocket positions even in heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environments. Besides, the 1L260 can detect mortar and howitzer gunfire sources as well as tactical ballistic missiles launch pads.

The 1L260 radar system can detect a 155mm artillery shell at a range of 23 kilometers or 27 kilometers for 203mm shells. It can detect artillery rockets at ranges between 32 and 45 kilometers. An ATACMS-sized tactical ballistic missile can be detected at a range of 65 kilometers.

Знайдено у Чернігівській області, схоже на знищений російський радіолокаційний комплекс розвідки і контролю стрільби 1Л260 Зоопарк-1М. pic.twitter.com/kwtfNUkap2 — Промисловий Портал (@ua_industrial) May 3, 2022

The 1L260 can be ready for deployment or evacuation in five minutes while operating for over eight hours tracking up to 12 targets simultaneously. Azimuth, it covers a sector of 2.5 to 90-degree.

About a month earlier, such a radar system was captured by Ukrainian Soldiers.