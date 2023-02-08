Russia loses thousand of tanks in wide-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces are visually confirmed to have lost thousand of main battle tanks since its all-out invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

The Oryx open-source intelligence site, which has been compiling photo and video evidence of material losses on both sides of the conflict, reports that 1000 Russian tanks are now visually confirmed to have been destroyed in Ukraine. The team of researchers is confident based on the open-source information available that Russia lose 1000 tanks, including modern T90M, T-80BVM and upgraded T-72B3M.



There could be more and even if these numbers are off a bit one way or the other, it’s clear Russia has lost a significant number of military vehicles and heavy equipment so far in its invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Oryx stated that at least 500 tanks were captured by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Many military experts have blamed Russia’s tank losses on poor execution on the battlefield and build quality.