In a recent Militarniy’s report, Russia has reportedly lost a substantial number of its 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers over the past month.

At least nine Msta-S artillery systems were destroyed during the past month.

This information, highlighted by the Ukrainian military intelligence and various defense analysts, points to significant challenges for Russian artillery forces amid new clashes in the Kharkiv region.

The Msta-S, a 152mm self-propelled howitzer, has been a crucial component of Russia’s artillery capabilities. Known for its range, firepower, and mobility, the Msta-S has played a vital role in supporting ground operations. However, the recent losses indicate vulnerabilities and operational setbacks for the Russian military.

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence, these losses are attributed to a combination of factors, including targeted strikes by Ukrainian forces, logistical issues, and mechanical failures. The effectiveness of Ukrainian counter-battery operations has reportedly increased, leading to more successful engagements against Russian artillery units.

The Msta-S howitzer, first introduced in the late 1980s, has undergone various upgrades to enhance its performance. Despite these improvements, the recent high rate of attrition raises questions about the durability and battlefield resilience of these systems. Analysts suggest that the loss of such a significant number of howitzers could impact Russia’s ability to sustain prolonged artillery barrages and support offensive operations.

The loss of artillery assets like the Msta-S could hinder Russia’s operational effectiveness and influence the broader dynamics of the war in Ukraine.