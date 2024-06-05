Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

Russia faces heavy losses of Msta-S howitzers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

In a recent Militarniy’s report, Russia has reportedly lost a substantial number of its 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers over the past month.

At least nine Msta-S artillery systems were destroyed during the past month.

This information, highlighted by the Ukrainian military intelligence and various defense analysts, points to significant challenges for Russian artillery forces amid new clashes in the Kharkiv region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Msta-S, a 152mm self-propelled howitzer, has been a crucial component of Russia’s artillery capabilities. Known for its range, firepower, and mobility, the Msta-S has played a vital role in supporting ground operations. However, the recent losses indicate vulnerabilities and operational setbacks for the Russian military.

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence, these losses are attributed to a combination of factors, including targeted strikes by Ukrainian forces, logistical issues, and mechanical failures. The effectiveness of Ukrainian counter-battery operations has reportedly increased, leading to more successful engagements against Russian artillery units.

The Msta-S howitzer, first introduced in the late 1980s, has undergone various upgrades to enhance its performance. Despite these improvements, the recent high rate of attrition raises questions about the durability and battlefield resilience of these systems. Analysts suggest that the loss of such a significant number of howitzers could impact Russia’s ability to sustain prolonged artillery barrages and support offensive operations.

The loss of artillery assets like the Msta-S could hinder Russia’s operational effectiveness and influence the broader dynamics of the war in Ukraine.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian special forces strike Russian positions in Syria

Dylan Malyasov -
The Kyiv Post has published exclusive footage revealing Ukrainian special forces, alongside Syrian opposition fighters, conducting attacks on Russian military positions in the Golan...

Russia’s new Malva howitzer spotted on battlefield

Army

US Air Force to receive new cruise missiles from Kongsberg

Aviation

Russia unveils terrifying TOS-3 thermobaric rocket launcher

Army

Ukrainian drones decimate large Russian convoy

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.