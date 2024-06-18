Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Russia confirms second A-50 downed by Ukrainian missile

By Dylan Malyasov
A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant for Colonel Mykola Dzyaman, commander of Ukraine’s 138th Air Defense Missile Brigade, accusing him of ordering the downing of a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft.

The incident occurred on February 23, 2024, resulting in the destruction of an A-50U aircraft and the death of 10 crew members.

Contrary to earlier public statements by Russian officials, which attributed the crash to friendly fire from a Russian air defense system, the court’s findings now indicate otherwise.

The A-50U, a crucial airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, was initially reported by Russian officials to have been downed by friendly fire. However, the recent court decision indicates Ukrainian responsibility. This aligns with recent American reports confirming that another A-50U was downed by a Patriot missile system in January 2024.

The loss of these high-value assets, both attributed to long-range air defense systems, has raised significant concerns within Russian military circles. The incidents underscore the capability of the Patriot system to engage and destroy high-value targets at unexpected ranges, challenging the assumptions of Russian aerospace defense planning.

