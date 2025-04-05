Raytheon secures $117M US Navy contract for SM-6

Raytheon has secured a $117 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue production of its Standard Missile-6 (SM-6), according to a Department of Defense announcement issued this week.

The firm-fixed-price modification, added to a previously awarded contract, funds the manufacturing, assembly, testing, and delivery of SM-6 Tactical All-Up Rounds as part of the program’s full-rate production requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, based in Washington, D.C., is the contracting authority.

According to the Pentagon notice, “Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $117,066,704 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.” The work is expected to be completed by April 2029 and will take place across multiple U.S. locations, including Tucson, Arizona—where Raytheon’s missile division is based—as well as East Camden, Arkansas; Elma, New York; Middletown, Ohio; and Anniston, Alabama. Additional work will also be carried out at a Raytheon facility in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

The SM-6 is a multi-role missile used for air defense, ballistic missile defense, and anti-surface warfare. It is deployed aboard U.S. Navy Aegis-equipped surface combatants and is capable of engaging a wide range of airborne and surface threats, including enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, and even hypersonic weapons.

In a previously released company statement, Raytheon has described the SM-6 as “the only missile that can perform anti-air warfare, ballistic missile defense, and anti-surface warfare missions.”

Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX Corporation, has been a longtime supplier of advanced weapons systems to the Pentagon, with the SM-6 among its flagship products.