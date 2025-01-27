Pyongyang conducts test of new cruise missile

North Korea announced the successful test of underwater-launched strategic cruise missiles, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA reported that the missiles traveled over 1,500 kilometers in elliptical and figure-eight flight paths, hitting their intended targets after flying for approximately 7,507 to 7,511 seconds. North Korea claimed that the launch posed no threat to neighboring countries.

Kim Jong-un emphasized the significance of the test, stating, “The war deterrence means of the armed forces of the DPRK are being perfected more thoroughly.” He also reaffirmed North Korea’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities, adding, “DPRK will always make strenuous efforts in a responsible manner to perform its important mission and duty for defending sustainable and lasting peace and stability on the basis of more powerfully developed military muscle in the future.”

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the missile launch, reporting that multiple cruise missiles were fired from an inland area in North Korea toward the Yellow Sea at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In a statement, the Joint Chiefs noted, “Detailed specifications are currently being closely analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States.” The launches come amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and follow a series of North Korean missile tests in recent months.

The latest missile test has sparked speculation about its technological advancements. North Korea’s cruise missile program gained attention last year when the country conducted test-fires of its “Pulhwasal-3-31” submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles. During those tests, the missiles reportedly traveled over 7,400 seconds before striking an island target.

The KCNA’s report did not specify whether the latest missiles were an upgraded version of the Pulhwasal-3-31 system, but the similarities in flight duration have led to questions about potential improvements in their design and range.

Joseph Dempsey, a research associate for Defence and Military Analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), expressed skepticism about the underwater launch claim. “While this system may be designed to be launched underwater, I have doubts this particular test was conducted underwater. If it had been, the apparent [dark] ejection plume would not likely be visible,” he stated.

While this system may be designed to be launched underwater I have doubts this particular test was conducted underwater. If it had been the apparent [dark] ejection plume would not likely be visible.https://t.co/F4631RD4EN pic.twitter.com/LSEcnsiM9T — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) January 26, 2025

North Korea’s pursuit of advanced missile systems continues to raise alarms among its neighbors and the international community. The country’s emphasis on developing strategic weapons highlights its ongoing commitment to enhancing its military capabilities, despite international sanctions and diplomatic efforts to curb its weapons program.