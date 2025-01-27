type here...

Pyongyang conducts test of new cruise missile

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Source: Korean Central News Agency

North Korea announced the successful test of underwater-launched strategic cruise missiles, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA reported that the missiles traveled over 1,500 kilometers in elliptical and figure-eight flight paths, hitting their intended targets after flying for approximately 7,507 to 7,511 seconds. North Korea claimed that the launch posed no threat to neighboring countries.

Kim Jong-un emphasized the significance of the test, stating, “The war deterrence means of the armed forces of the DPRK are being perfected more thoroughly.” He also reaffirmed North Korea’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities, adding, “DPRK will always make strenuous efforts in a responsible manner to perform its important mission and duty for defending sustainable and lasting peace and stability on the basis of more powerfully developed military muscle in the future.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the missile launch, reporting that multiple cruise missiles were fired from an inland area in North Korea toward the Yellow Sea at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In a statement, the Joint Chiefs noted, “Detailed specifications are currently being closely analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States.” The launches come amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and follow a series of North Korean missile tests in recent months.

The latest missile test has sparked speculation about its technological advancements. North Korea’s cruise missile program gained attention last year when the country conducted test-fires of its “Pulhwasal-3-31” submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles. During those tests, the missiles reportedly traveled over 7,400 seconds before striking an island target.

The KCNA’s report did not specify whether the latest missiles were an upgraded version of the Pulhwasal-3-31 system, but the similarities in flight duration have led to questions about potential improvements in their design and range.

Joseph Dempsey, a research associate for Defence and Military Analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), expressed skepticism about the underwater launch claim. “While this system may be designed to be launched underwater, I have doubts this particular test was conducted underwater. If it had been, the apparent [dark] ejection plume would not likely be visible,” he stated.

North Korea’s pursuit of advanced missile systems continues to raise alarms among its neighbors and the international community. The country’s emphasis on developing strategic weapons highlights its ongoing commitment to enhancing its military capabilities, despite international sanctions and diplomatic efforts to curb its weapons program.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Defense Dept shuts down Booker tank program

Dylan Malyasov -
The U.S. Department of Defense has ordered the cancellation of the M10 Booker light tank program. The decision comes as part of a broader overhaul...

South Korean firm patents futuristic tank

Army

Nigeria may buy Chinese air defense systems

Aviation

New U.S. missile clears path to full production

Army

Israel confirms interceptor malfunction near Ben-Gurion airport

Army

Ukrainian drone unit blows up rare Russian radar

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.