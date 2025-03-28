Poland orders 111 Borsuk fighting vehicles

The Polish Ministry of National Defence has signed a major contract for the delivery of 111 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

According to official announcements, the first vehicles are expected to enter service with the Polish Armed Forces later this year.

The agreement, valued at 6.57 billion złoty (approximately $1.69 billion), covers deliveries between 2025 and 2029. The contract includes not only the combat vehicles but also logistics and training packages to support long-term operational readiness.

Borsuk IFVs, manufactured by Huta Stalowa Wola, are designed to meet the evolving requirements of Poland’s mechanized forces. The vehicle is based on the Universal Modular Tracked Platform (UMPG) and equipped with the ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret system. The Borsuk is amphibious, highly mobile, and capable of traversing varied terrain, including water obstacles.

Officials described the signing as a milestone in Poland’s effort to strengthen its defense industrial base and ensure the operational capability of its land forces. In a public statement, the Ministry said: “This contract is a major step toward a strong, modern army, a strong economy, and a strong Poland.”

The contract follows a framework agreement signed on February 28, 2023, which outlined the principles and terms for acquiring both the Borsuk IFV and a family of specialist tracked vehicles based on the same modular chassis.

The Borsuk platform is expected to become the backbone of Poland’s future mechanized infantry formations. It offers improved protection, advanced firepower, and networked combat capabilities, making it well-suited for modern battlefield conditions.

Delivery of the first units is expected to enhance Poland’s ability to field next-generation armored vehicles as part of its broader military transformation strategy in response to regional security challenges.