Pentagon funds 3D-printed rocket propellant development

By Colton Jones
X-Bow Launch Systems pic

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a contract modification to X-Bow Launch Systems Inc., increasing the company’s total funding for its additive manufacturing solid rocket motor propellant program.

The $9.85 million modification raises the total contract value to $28.67 million, as part of the Pentagon’s efforts to advance next-generation propulsion technology.

According to the Defense Department’s announcement, the contract covers specification changes for the development of 3D-printed solid rocket propellant, a field that has gained attention for its potential to reduce manufacturing time and costs. The work will be conducted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with completion expected by September 13, 2026.

The Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California, is overseeing the contract, which is funded in part by foreign military sales funds. The Pentagon’s investment in additive manufacturing aligns with a broader push to enhance domestic production capabilities for critical defense technologies.

X-Bow Launch Systems, a rising player in the defense and aerospace industry, specializes in developing advanced solid rocket motor solutions. The company has focused on leveraging additive manufacturing to improve production efficiency and scalability in propulsion systems, a key component of modern missile and space launch technology.

While the U.S. military has long relied on traditional manufacturing methods for solid rocket motors, emerging additive manufacturing techniques offer the ability to produce complex geometries with greater precision and less waste. The technology could also help mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities by reducing reliance on legacy production lines.

The Pentagon’s increased investment in this field reflects a growing interest in maintaining a competitive edge in propulsion systems amid rising global demand for precision-guided munitions and rapid-launch capabilities.

