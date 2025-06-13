No losses: Israeli pilots return from Iran operation

All Israeli pilots who took part in a major aerial operation over Iran have returned safely, according to an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) official.

The large-scale strike, which targeted Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure and air defense systems, was described by military sources as the most extensive action of its kind to date.

The IDF confirmed that approximately 200 fighter jets were deployed in the operation, aimed at neutralizing missile and nuclear threats posed to Israel.

“As part of the strikes, dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers were destroyed,” the IDF said Friday.

The operation, part of Israel’s ongoing campaign to dismantle Iran’s strategic capabilities, drew on real-time surveillance and long-range strike coordination.

The operation was launched under the codename “Rising Lion.”

Earlier reports confirmed that dozens of air defense systems, with ranges spanning from 24 km to 300 km, were destroyed.

Visual evidence released by the IDF supports claims of widespread destruction across multiple installations, including mobile and fixed missile launchers. Analysts note that the strikes not only disrupted Iran’s immediate ability to launch attacks, but also likely damaged key elements of its longer-term deterrent.

Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated that Israel will continue to act against threats to its sovereignty. “The precise targeting of Iranian commanders, military infrastructure, and nuclear personnel sends a strong message: those who seek to destroy Israel will face consequences,” he said.