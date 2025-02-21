type here...

Next-gen US fighter jet engine moves into development

By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Artist’s Conception

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX, has successfully completed the detailed design review of its Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) offering with the U.S. Air Force.

As noted by the company, the milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of advanced propulsion technologies aimed at ensuring continued U.S. air superiority.

The company conducted the review entirely within a digital collaborative environment, allowing reviewers immediate access to data and materials to satisfy the Air Force’s stringent evaluation criteria. This fully digital approach streamlines the process and accelerates the transition to hardware procurement for the construction of the XA103 prototype ground demonstrator, expected to undergo testing in the late 2020s.

“The significance of this first fully digital review cannot be understated,” said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney’s Military Engines business. “Digital processes throughout the lifecycle are crucial to rapidly and efficiently deliver advanced warfighter capabilities. As we celebrate our centennial, the digital tools and processes that our NGAP team has demonstrated, and will continue to advance, will be at the foundation of our technology maturation for our future next-gen solutions.”

Pratt & Whitney’s NGAP engine features an adaptive architecture, allowing components to actively adjust for optimized fuel efficiency, survivability, and power and thermal management. These enhancements surpass the capabilities of fourth- and fifth-generation engines, addressing critical needs for future combat air systems.

The NGAP initiative is part of a broader effort by the U.S. Air Force to modernize its aerial combat capabilities in response to emerging threats. Adaptive propulsion technology is expected to provide increased range, thrust, and operational flexibility for next-generation fighter aircraft. The XA103 prototype represents one of the leading contenders in this category, alongside developments by other major aerospace firms.

With this milestone, Pratt & Whitney positions itself at the forefront of propulsion innovation, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of U.S. military aviation. The company will now proceed with component fabrication and assembly as it prepares for rigorous ground testing later this decade.

