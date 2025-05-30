New Chinese Radar plane spotted on airfield

New images circulating on Chinese social media appear to show the KJ-3000 airborne early warning and control aircraft undergoing ground testing at an undisclosed airfield.

The KJ-3000, built on the platform of the four-engine Y-20 transport aircraft, represents China’s latest move to expand its airborne command and surveillance capabilities.

Photographs posted online reveal the KJ-3000 with partial coverings on the ground, though key design features are clearly visible. A large radar dome is mounted atop the fuselage, alongside multiple antennas likely used for communication systems. A refueling probe is also seen, suggesting the aircraft is intended for extended-range missions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the available imagery, the KJ-3000 differs from the baseline Y-20 model in several structural elements. Most notably, the platform includes a prominent air intake at the base of the vertical stabilizer. Observers believe this intake is designed to supply cooling air to the high-power electronics housed inside the aircraft.

The prototype, bearing the serial number 7821, is the only known example of the KJ-3000 at this stage. Current efforts appear focused on initial system integration and airframe testing.

And IMO even more important than all other so far posted news today, the so far blurry images of the KJ-3000 AEW are getting clearing, Interesting, it features an IRF-probe and – in contrast to the KJ-2000 – not a fixed radar with three arrays but a large rototome with two. pic.twitter.com/7i9XLaLOde — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) December 28, 2024

While Chinese authorities have not officially acknowledged the KJ-3000 program, the appearance of the aircraft aligns with Beijing’s broader military modernization efforts, particularly in airspace command and control.

China has previously operated a variety of older early warning aircraft, including the KJ-200 and KJ-500, but the KJ-3000 is expected to offer extended range, greater sensor capacity, and compatibility with long-range air operations.

The aircraft, manufactured using the same airframe as the Y-20 transport developed by Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation, is expected to serve as a high-end solution for airborne battle management and surveillance.

At present, the KJ-3000 remains in prototype status. No official details regarding the timeline for its introduction into active service have been made public.