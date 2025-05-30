type here...

New Chinese Radar plane spotted on airfield

By Dylan Malyasov
New images circulating on Chinese social media appear to show the KJ-3000 airborne early warning and control aircraft undergoing ground testing at an undisclosed airfield.

The KJ-3000, built on the platform of the four-engine Y-20 transport aircraft, represents China’s latest move to expand its airborne command and surveillance capabilities.

Photographs posted online reveal the KJ-3000 with partial coverings on the ground, though key design features are clearly visible. A large radar dome is mounted atop the fuselage, alongside multiple antennas likely used for communication systems. A refueling probe is also seen, suggesting the aircraft is intended for extended-range missions.

According to the available imagery, the KJ-3000 differs from the baseline Y-20 model in several structural elements. Most notably, the platform includes a prominent air intake at the base of the vertical stabilizer. Observers believe this intake is designed to supply cooling air to the high-power electronics housed inside the aircraft.

The prototype, bearing the serial number 7821, is the only known example of the KJ-3000 at this stage. Current efforts appear focused on initial system integration and airframe testing.

While Chinese authorities have not officially acknowledged the KJ-3000 program, the appearance of the aircraft aligns with Beijing’s broader military modernization efforts, particularly in airspace command and control.

China has previously operated a variety of older early warning aircraft, including the KJ-200 and KJ-500, but the KJ-3000 is expected to offer extended range, greater sensor capacity, and compatibility with long-range air operations.

The aircraft, manufactured using the same airframe as the Y-20 transport developed by Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation, is expected to serve as a high-end solution for airborne battle management and surveillance.

At present, the KJ-3000 remains in prototype status. No official details regarding the timeline for its introduction into active service have been made public.

