Mitsubishi Electric to repair F-15 fighter jet radars

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced a pilot contract with Raytheon, an RTX business, to repair transmitters used in the APG-63 (V)1 radars of F-15 fighter jets operated by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and its allied forces.

Under this pilot contract, Raytheon will assess Mitsubishi Electric’s repair capabilities with the intention of establishing a long-term service agreement in the future. Mitsubishi Electric has had a Manufacturing License Agreement (MLA) with Raytheon since 2004 to produce and repair AN/APG-63 (V)1 radars for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

Building on this experience, Mitsubishi Electric, in cooperation with the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD), the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA), and the JASDF, has taken a significant step by signing this pilot contract with Raytheon. This collaboration will be the first instance of Mitsubishi Electric repairing U.S. government military equipment.

The collaboration aligns with Japan’s Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, set out in 2014, which support the country’s involvement in international defense cooperation. Mitsubishi Electric’s engagement in the repair of U.S. military equipment exemplifies this commitment.

The APG-63 (V)1 radar is a critical component of the F-15 fighter jet, providing advanced capabilities for air superiority missions. Mitsubishi Electric’s role in repairing these systems will enhance the operational readiness of the USAF and allied forces.