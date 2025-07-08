Kuwait tests new NeedleFish naval drones

Ocean Infinity, a maker of marine robotics, has successfully launched its NeedleFish Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Coast Guard (KCG), the company announced this week.

Initiated to be a component of its new national integrated maritime surveillance system being delivered by SRT Marine Systems, the NeedleFish by Ocean Infinity is custom equipped with an array of specialist maritime surveillance sensor systems and leverages the company’s world-leading software, advanced robotics, and marine intelligence technology to equip the Kuwaiti Coast Guard with a new class of unmanned patrol, surveillance, mapping and surveying capability for its 11,000 km² of territorial waters, all controlled from KCG’s new purpose-built onshore Command Centres and fully integrated within their new SRT C5iSR maritime surveillance system.

Ocean Infinity said: “Ocean Infinity has operated USVs for client projects since 2019. With deep operational experience from work in some of the most challenging maritime environments, Ocean Infinity’s technology enables the remote and autonomous operation of the largest fleet of USVs and Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in active service today. This, combined with the company’s understanding of data capture and transfer at sea, has led to this ultimate platform tailored for the client’s specific need in the demanding conditions of Kuwait, delivering ultra-high-performance robotics for beyond line of sight marine surveillance with live surveillance streaming fully integrated into their new MDA System.”

This week, one of the KCG fleet of bespoke 14-metre, dual-hull NeedleFish USVs completed live demonstration exercises in open water in a special demonstration for His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior, and Commodore Sheikh Mubarak, overall Commander of the Kuwait Coast Guard.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said: “We are excited to see our NeedleFish USV rollout continue this week. This programme is another significant milestone for Ocean Infinity as we employ our deep operational experience and proven technology to support clients in new and more complex markets at a time when these capabilities are more relevant than ever.”

The company added that the deployment of the NeedleFish USV reflects growing global demand for autonomous systems in maritime security and surveillance, particularly in regions facing complex maritime challenges.