Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offers modern artillery systems to Ukraine

German tank-maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is offering a sizeable shipment of modern self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

The German weekly Welt, which quoted anonymous government sources in Kyiv, reported that Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offered 100 PzH 2000 (Panzerhaubitze) self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

According to the source, with reference to the KMW proposal, the supply of self-propelled howitzers will take place in a “circular pattern”. The Bundeswehr will provide Kyiv with 100 of its howitzers as soon as possible, and the resulting gaps will then be filled by industry in the second stage.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The first 30 howitzers KMW will be able to deliver 30 months after the signing of the contract. The delivery of 100 howitzers should also include a training package and spare parts for a total of 1.7 billion euros.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is a legendary defense company based in Munich, Germany. The company produces various types of equipment as well as rail locomotives, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and other armoured vehicles.

The KMW or the press service of the German Ministry of Defense has not commented on this report.