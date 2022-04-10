Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offers modern artillery systems to Ukraine

German tank-maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is offering a sizeable shipment of modern self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
The German weekly Welt, which quoted anonymous government sources in Kyiv, reported that Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offered 100 PzH 2000 (Panzerhaubitze) self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
According to the source, with reference to the KMW proposal, the supply of self-propelled howitzers will take place in a “circular pattern”. The Bundeswehr will provide Kyiv with 100 of its howitzers as soon as possible, and the resulting gaps will then be filled by industry in the second stage.
The first 30 howitzers KMW will be able to deliver 30 months after the signing of the contract. The delivery of 100 howitzers should also include a training package and spare parts for a total of 1.7 billion euros.
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is a legendary defense company based in Munich, Germany. The company produces various types of equipment as well as rail locomotives, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and other armoured vehicles.
The KMW or the press service of the German Ministry of Defense has not commented on this report.