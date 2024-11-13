Kongsberg secures $900 million missile deal with US Navy

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has signed a landmark multi-year contract with the United States Navy for the supply of Naval Strike Missiles (NSM).

The contract, valued at NOK 10 billion (approximately $900 million), will provide the US Navy and Fleet Marine Force with these advanced weapons over a five-year period. Should all options be exercised, the cumulative value of the contract could rise to NOK 12 billion ($1 billion).

“This contract is the largest missile contract in KONGSBERG’s history and an important milestone for us,” said Geir Håøy, President and CEO of KONGSBERG. “We are pleased the United States has selected KONGSBERG as an industry partner and look forward to continued cooperation to support US defense capabilities and create value for important stakeholders in Norway and the US.”

The Naval Strike Missile is central to the Navy’s Over-the-Horizon Weapons System (OTH-WS) Program, and will be installed on both Littoral Combat Ships and CONSTELLATION-class Frigates. Beyond the Navy, the NSM is also a core part of the US Marine Corps’ NMESIS (Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System) Program, solidifying its role in enhancing the expeditionary capabilities of US forces.

KONGSBERG has seen increasing demand for its strike missiles across NATO and allied countries, leading to recent expansions in its production capacity. “This contract is an example of the strong demand we see for our strike missiles across NATO and allied nations, which is why this year we have opened a new missile factory in Norway and announced two facilities in Australia and the US,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. “The multi-year procurement contract provides stability across our entire supply chain and workforce.”

The company recently confirmed that it will build a new missile production facility in James City County, Virginia, in response to the rising demand for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM). The Virginia facility aims to enhance cooperation between KONGSBERG and US defense partners, boosting supply chain resilience for these crucial systems.

First deployed by the Norwegian Navy in 2012, the NSM has since become the main anti-ship weapon for Norway’s frigates and coastal corvettes. Its adoption by the US Navy and Marine Corps has been a key part of its broader success, with other countries including Poland, Romania, Canada, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Latvia also selecting the NSM for their naval forces.

The NSM is recognized for its operational capabilities and survivability against sophisticated enemy defense systems, providing an advanced solution for anti-ship missions. Designed for high precision, the missile features advanced seeker technology, enabling it to locate and engage targets with minimal exposure to enemy detection.