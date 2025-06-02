Italian firm builds drone meant to be shot down

Italian defense developer AURYN Aero has unveiled a reusable aerial target drone designed to enhance large-scale, cost-efficient counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) training.

Designated the AY-44Q “Zombie,” the platform simulates realistic aerial threats while offering field-regenerable durability for repeated use in live-fire scenarios.

According to AURYN Aero, the Zombie is “a reusable target drone built for large-scale, sustainable C-UAS training.”

The drone is “designed to withstand being shot down and quickly regenerated in the field,” allowing for multiple training iterations without replacement.

In a statement, the company emphasized the core message behind the system: “Train smarter. Spend less. Prepare for real-world threats.”

The design directly addresses the growing demand for threat-representative training assets in militaries investing heavily in counter-drone capabilities.

The AY-44Q is tailored to reduce the cost and logistical complexity of live-fire exercises, offering a reliable and resilient target that can be deployed repeatedly. Its regenerative capability sets it apart from traditional expendable systems and fills a persistent gap in affordable, realistic C-UAS training.

As unmanned threats become more common on modern battlefields, the need for adaptable and sustainable training tools is growing. AURYN’s Zombie drone aligns with this trend, providing operators with an opportunity to conduct rigorous training without the resource burden of fully expendable targets.