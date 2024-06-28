Friday, June 28, 2024
Italian army orders 28 Centauro II combat vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The Iveco – Oto Melara Consortium has signed a contract with the Italian Secretariat of Defence (Segredifesa) on June 27, 2024, for the delivery of 28 Centauro II armored vehicles.

This contract, which includes a ten-year integrated logistic support package, completes the Italian Army’s acquisition of 150 units.

The Centauro II, now fully operational, offers advanced performance, engagement capability, mobility, interconnection, and ergonomics. It is equipped with a 720hp power pack, H-drive scheme, and digital architecture.

The new generation HITFACT turret features a 120mm gun and advanced Command and Control Communication systems.

These enhancements make the Centauro II a highly innovative and interoperable vehicle, capable of operating in various scenarios, from national security missions to peacekeeping and support operations.

