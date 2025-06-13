Israel shocks with bold nighttime offensive on Iran

Israel has carried out a complex and expansive military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and senior military leadership, following a formal censure by the United Nations nuclear watchdog accusing Tehran of breaching non-proliferation obligations.

The offensive began overnight on June 13, hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors adopted a resolution declaring Iran in non-compliance with its safeguards agreement for the first time in nearly 20 years. That decision, combined with the collapse of U.S.-Iran negotiations in Oman, provided what Israeli officials described as a formal pretext for action.

According to Israeli security officials cited by Fox News, the operation — code-named “Rising Lion” — was led jointly by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Mossad. The mission targeted Iran’s air defense systems, missile infrastructure, and the residences of top commanders and nuclear scientists.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We know that we have intense days ahead. And we are ready for that,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon told Fox News. “And we are preparing the population of Israel to be ready for that.”

In an early morning broadcast, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed that high-ranking personnel were killed, including figures within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian state media have not denied reports that IRGC Commander Hossein Salami was among the casualties.

As the campaign unfolded, Mossad operatives reportedly deployed precision-guided weapons systems near surface-to-air missile installations around Tehran. These systems were used in coordination with incoming Israeli airstrikes to neutralize Iranian air defenses. In parallel, Israeli drones targeted surface-to-surface missile launchers believed to pose threats to Israeli civilian centers.

A senior Israeli security official told that the strikes followed weeks of surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations aimed at locating and tracking key individuals within Iran’s nuclear and military establishments.

“This was not just an air campaign. This was a coordinated elimination effort conducted deep inside Iran,” the official said.

The Israeli government stated that the operation also included sabotage actions involving advanced technologies and remotely operated systems embedded in vehicles. These were activated as Israeli aircraft penetrated Iranian airspace.

In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the Israeli strikes were carried out independently. “This was a unilateral action by Israel,” Rubio said. “The United States was aware of the preparations but did not participate.”

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House, said that the United States had advance knowledge of Israel’s intent and reiterated U.S. readiness to assist its regional ally.

The attack is one of the most expansive and technologically advanced operations undertaken by Israel against Iran. Analysts have described it as a demonstration of how far Israeli intelligence capabilities have penetrated Iranian defenses.

Israeli officials have made clear that the operation may not be over. Ambassador Danon told: “This is not only about the courage of the pilots or the professionalism of the intelligence community. This is about the will of the Israeli people. They must follow instructions, stay safe, and prepare for what comes next.”

The Israeli military remains on high alert, while air raid shelters have been opened nationwide. Iran has not yet launched a full-scale retaliation, but state television has broadcast images of emergency meetings among military leaders.

The UN Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session in the coming days as global powers weigh the consequences of a confrontation that may have entered a new phase.