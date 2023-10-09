Monday, October 9, 2023
Israel claims it regained control of Gaza border towns

By Colton Jones
Image by Israel Police

Israel said in Monday that its troops are in full control of all communities along the border with Gaza, two days after Hamas’s unprecedented assault.

The Israel Defense Forces’ top spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, says Israeli troops have regained control of all towns on the Gaza border.

He says incidents of clashes between troops and Palestinian terrorists in the last few hours have been “isolated.”

He says that currently, there is no fighting in any of the towns.

The Israeli army has mobilized 300,000 reservists — close to two-thirds of the country’s part-time soldiers, on which the Israeli defense forces are heavily reliant — over the past two days, IDF spokesperson Hagari added.

Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz also said he was ordering Gaza’s water supply to be “immediately cut off.”

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” Gallant said.

