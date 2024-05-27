Monday, May 27, 2024
type here...

Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drone crashes in Russia

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

An Iranian-made Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Russian military has crashed near the border between the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The drone, which was armed with Qaem-5 guided bombs, suggests it was being used for both reconnaissance and strike missions.

Previously, these drones had been observed only in Russian-occupied Crimea. One Mohajer-6 was lost over the Black Sea and recovered by Ukrainian forces, while another was downed by friendly fire over Crimea in June 2023.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The appearance of the Mohajer-6 in the border region raises questions about new deliveries from Iran or the possible redeployment of these drones from Crimea to more active areas along the border.

The Mohajer-6 features a rectangular fuselage, an upward-tilted nose, twin tail booms with a horizontal stabilizer mounted on top, straight wings mounted high and towards the rear of the body, and air intakes both above and below the engine.

BILD reported that the drones are equipped with Rotax 912 iS engines produced by the Austrian company Rotax.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 system with ATACMS missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
On May 22, at approximately 12:50 PM, Ukrainian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on a Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system near the...

Drones destroy Russian early warning radar

News

Poland buys giant aerostats for airspace defense

Aviation

Sweden taps BAE Systems for new CV90 combat vehicles

Army

US-made weapons in Ukraine struggle against Russian jamming

Army

NVIDIA technology found in Russian military drones

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.